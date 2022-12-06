Canadiens’ Carey Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens star Carey Price has apologized to people affected by the 1989 Montreal massacre after he made a social media post in support of a firearms rights group in the days leading up to the anniversary of the mass shooting. The goaltender said on Instagram that he stands by his opinions but acknowledged the timing may have been hurtful. Price on Saturday posted a photo of himself dressed in camouflage holding a rifle, with a caption expressing his opposition to a federal bill that would ban assault-style firearms. His apology came on the 33rd anniversary of the fatal shootings of 14 women at the École Polytechnique engineering school.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.