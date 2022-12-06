2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020. While Bajin was her coach, Pliskova reached the final at Wimbledon in 2021 before losing to champion Ash Barty. Pliskova also was the runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open. She defeated Serena Williams in the semifinals before being beat by Angelique Kerber for the trophy.

By The Associated Press

