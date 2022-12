The Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats will both be seeking a fourth straight postseason victory when they meet in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30. Wyoming’s Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to Toledo in the MAC title game and will try for their third 10-win season since 1968. The Cowboys have won both previous meetings in the series.

