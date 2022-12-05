Stanford’s VanDerveer tops women’s AP Top 25 appearances

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all-time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer’s Cardinal remains No. 2 behind South Carolina. She has spent 592 weeks ranked with Stanford ater 27 weeks in the poll while leading Ohio State. Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top five. Louisville has fallen out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2016.

