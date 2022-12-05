Red Stars owner to sell team after report of abuse in NWSL

CHICAGO (AP) — The owner of the Chicago Red Stars says he is selling his stake in the team following an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the National Women’s Soccer League. Arnim Whisler’s decision comes two months after the team’s board of directors voted to remove him as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. Players also called on him to sell the team. Whisler said in a statement he made the decision to sell the team after 15 years “with a heavy heart.” Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released results in early October of an investigation that detailed the series of abuses and misconduct that impacted multiple teams in the league.

