Purdy, defense lead 49ers past Fins; Garoppolo breaks foot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 for their fifth straight win. Garoppolo has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season. Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to lead to two field goals and San Francisco capped the performance with a strip-sack from Nick Bosa that Dre Greenlaw returned for a 23-yard score. The Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped in coach Mike McDaniel’s first game against the 49ers after spending the past five years as an assistant in San Francisco.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.