Johnson punctuates USC comeback as Trojans down Oregon State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson scored 17 points shooting 7 for 10 and USC’s methodical second-half comeback led to a 63-62 win over Oregon State. Dzmitry Ryuny’s 3-pointer early in the second half gave the Beavers their last double-digit lead of the night at 37-27. The Trojans then started their persistent climb back when down 53-50 with less than three minutes to go, Johnson made a layup and a 3 in a 17-second stretch and USC held on. Dexter Akanno scored 17 points for Oregon State.

