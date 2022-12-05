Florida QB Richardson leaves school early, enters NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft. Richardson is considered more of a long-term project than a slam-dunk prospect. He announced his decision with a lengthy social media post four days after backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following his arrest on child pornography charges. Richardson’s departure leaves freshman Max Brown, Ohio State transfer Jack Miller or walk-on Kyle Engel to make his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl against 17th-ranked Oregon State. Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter also announced plans to enter the draft and could be the first Florida player selected in April.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.