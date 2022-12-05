Edey’s 31 points, 22 boards lead No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey set career highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds, powering No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota 89-70 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The 7-foot-4 Edey started slowly, making only one of his first seven shots. He dominated after that, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Edey has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games. Fletcher Loyer scored 20 for Purdue, which is 8-0. Jamison Battle had 21 points for the Golden Gophers, who are 4-4.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.