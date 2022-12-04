Worster scores 19, Utah outlasts Washington St. in overtime

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Rollie Worster scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, Utah held Washington State to one point over a key stretch of the second half, and the Utes defeated the Cougars 67-65 in overtime. A dunk by TJ Bamba gave WSU a 58-52 lead with 2:56 remaining in regulation. The Cougars’ next field goal was a 3-pointer by Justin Powell with 2:07 remaining in overtime. His 3 drew the Cougars within 65-62 and they tied it at 65 when DJ Rodman made three free throws with 30 seconds left. Worster made two free throws for a 67-65 lead with 25 seconds left then WSU missed a couple of chances at the rim as time ran out.

