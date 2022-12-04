Wild top Stars in shootout 6-5 after leading 5-1 in 3rd

DALLAS (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored Minnesota’s third goal in the third shootout round as the Minnesota Wild won 6-5 on Sunday afternoon after owning a four-goal third-period lead. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov also scored in the shootout for the Wild, who swept a back-to-back in shootouts to extend their winning streak to four games. Roope Hintz notched his second career hat trick for the Stars, who earned points for the 10th game in their last 11. Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for Dallas. Hintz’s final goal, with the extra skater on, tied the score 5-5 with 2:11 remaining in regulation.

