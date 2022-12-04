Walker scores 22, Huskers upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored a career-high 22 points as Nebraska upset No. 7 Creighton 63-53. It’s the highest-ranked opponent the Cornhuskers have beaten on the road since 1997. Nebraska beat the Bluejays for the first time in 14 regular-season meetings in Omaha since 1995. Creighton lost its third straight with its previous two losses coming against ranked opponents. Sam Griesel scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half for Nebraska. Francisco Farabello scored 16 points to lead the Bluejays.

