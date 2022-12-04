Virginia Tech knock off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies, who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels their fourth consecutive defeat. The Associated Press’ preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina played without center Armando Bacot, who missed the game with a bruised shoulder.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.