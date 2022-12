CHENEY, Wash. — Steele Venters’ 33 points led Eastern Washington over North Dakota State 78-70. Venters added three steals for the Eagles. Cedric Coward scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price had nine points. The Bison were led by Jacari White and Damari Wheeler-Thomas with 14 points each. Tajavis Miller finished with 13 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.