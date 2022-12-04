Titans can’t overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derrick Henry was held to 30 yards rushing on a terrible day for the Tennessee Titans, who lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Henry entered second in the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing TDs. Ryan Tannehill threw for only 141 yards and one touchdown. Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a concussion on a scary helmet-to-helmet hit on the Titans’ lone touchdown. The Titans are still the only team in the AFC South with a winning record and they have a grip on winning the division and earning a top-four playoff seed in the conference.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.