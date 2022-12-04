Richard provides spark, Florida routs Stetson 89-51

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard came off the bench to score 14 points without missing a shot and Florida breezed to an 89-51 victory over Stetson. Richard sank all five of his shots with four 3-pointers for the Gators (6-3). Kowacie Reeves had 12 points. Alex Fudge and Colin Castleton both scored 11 and combined for 13 rebounds. Trey Bonham pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Hatters (4-3) were led by the nine points of reserve Alec Oglesby. Stetson starters scored just 18 points in the game on 8-for-22 shooting. Richard hit three of his 3-pointers in the first half to help Florida take a 33-22 lead into intermission.

