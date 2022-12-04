No. 3 TCU earns spot in Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Michigan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU has reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The rapid rise under first-year coach Sonny Dykes means the Horned Frogs will play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. There will be a spot in the CFP title game on the line. Michigan left no doubt about its spot in the CFP, beating Purdue 43-22 to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time since 2003-04. College football’s winningest program now has its first 13-win season, finishing No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and CFP standings. Up next is a TCU team that is 12-1.

