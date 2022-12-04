Messi’s sidekick Julián Álvarez flourishing at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — This season has been quite an education for Julián Álvarez. He has gone from being the understudy to Erling Haaland in his first year at Manchester City to being the sidekick to Lionel Messi for Argentina at the World Cup. He is learning from the biggest stars in soccer and is on the path to becoming one himself. Two starts and two goals makes for an impressive first World Cup. Álvarez’s latest goal was in the 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16. He’s living out his dream in Qatar by playing alongside Messi and in front of fans who are making more noise than any other travelling contingent.

