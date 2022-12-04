NEW YORK — Led by Zavian McLean’s 18 points, the Columbia Lions defeated the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons 106-65 on Sunday. The Lions moved to 4-7 with the win and the Gryphons dropped to 1-8.

