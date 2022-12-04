Lawrence hangs on to win South African Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open by one shot despite a final-round 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course. He started the day with a two-shot lead over Clement Sordet of France and despite extending his advantage to five strokes early on the back nine, the South African only just managed to hold off his playing partner to finish with an overall 16-under 272. The victory is his third on the European tour, following wins at the Joburg Open a year ago and the European Masters in August. Jens Fahrbring of Sweden (70) finished third, two shots off the pace, and Germany’s Matti Schmid was fourth.

