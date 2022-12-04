Julianne Sitch 1st woman to coach men’s soccer to NCAA title

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Julianne Sitch has become the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship. She guided the University of Chicago to the Division III title. Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch’s first year as head coach. The 39-year-old Sitch was an assistant coach for the Chicago women’s soccer team from 2015-17. She played college soccer at DePaul, setting career records in goals and assists. She also played for several teams in the NWSL, including the Chicago Red Stars.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.