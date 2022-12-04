Gonzales, Morris lead No. 22 Texas women in rout of Southern

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points, Sonya Morris added 20 points, and No. 22 Texas routed Southern 92-43. Aaliyah Moore scored 11 points and DeYona Gaston had 10 for the Longhorns. Rori Harmon had nine points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Sirviva Legions led the Jaguars with 13 points off the bench. The Longhorns rolled to a 29-10 lead through the first quarter after making 10 of 14 shots. They scored 11 points off seven Southern turnovers. Texas went on to lead 46-16 at halftime.

