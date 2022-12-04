Goff’s 340 yards and 2 TDs help Lions rout Jaguars 40-14
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get off to a strong start and they didn’t slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Lions scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away. The Jaguars had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.