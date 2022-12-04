Frisco Bowl pits MWC’s Boise St against C-USA’s North Texas
By The Associated Press
Boise State will square off against North Texas in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17 in Frisco, Texas. The Broncos are coming off a 28-16 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Mean Green lost 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA title game. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is the Mountain West freshman of the year after throwing for more than 1,900 yards and rushing for more than 450. North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has passed for more than 3,300 yards and a school-record 32 touchdowns.