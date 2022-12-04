Everett scores 20, St. John’s women upend No. 13 Creighton

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayla Everett scored 20 points and St. John’s remained unbeaten by handing No. 13 Creighton its first loss, 66-62. The Red Storm had a 47-32 lead in the middle of the third quarter before the Bluejays got it down to a one-possession deficit in the final 90 seconds. After Emma Ronsiek’s basket pulled Creighton within 61-59 with 1:27 to play the Bluejays had a possession to tie or take the lead but couldn’t score. In the last 10 seconds Everett made two free throws and Kadaja Bailey had a steal and made 3 of 4 from the line. Lauren Jensen scored 21 points for the Bluejays.

