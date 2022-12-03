Williamson powers Pelicans past Popovich-less Spurs, 117-99

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zion Williamson had 30 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 117-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without coach Gregg Popovich. New Orleans has won three straight and eight of 10 to remain atop the Southwest Division ahead of Memphis. San Antonio has lost 10 straight, matching its second-longest losing streak. Popovich was at the AT&T Center but missed the game due to a minor medical procedure, according to the Spurs. He will also miss Sunday’s home game against Phoenix.

