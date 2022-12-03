UFC bans fighters trained by suspended coach during probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC said Friday it will not allow those coached by James Krause to compete in the organization’s events. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause on Nov. 18. UFC also said it was cooperating with an investigation into betting irregularities regarding one of Krause’s fighters, Darrick Minner. The betting line moved dramatically before Minner’s fight on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas amid rumors he was injured. Minner lost that fight to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by technical knockout at 1:07 of the first round.

