Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries. After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent. Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical. A person with direct knowledge of the deal disclosed the financial terms to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club did not announce those details.

