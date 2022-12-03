No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Zags in 2021 title rematch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points of the game to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63. Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer. The Bears are 6-2. They trailed 63-56 before Flagler hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Flagler’s 3 with just over a minute to play cut Baylor’s deficit to 63-62. Flagler later missed a 3-point attempt, but teammate Jalen Bridges was fouled by Drew Timme on the rebound attempt. Bridges hit two free throws with 16 seconds left for the lead. Freshman Keyonte George had 18 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Flagler had 11 points. Malchi Smith scored 16 points for Gonzaga. The Zags are 5-3.

