No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46. The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen’s 3-pointer with 9:35 left made it 46-34 and Creighton led by double digits the rest of the way. Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova.

