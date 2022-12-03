Kevin Lankinen makes 48 saves, Predators beat Islanders 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday night for their seventh victory in nine games. Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-net goals. The Predators have won nine straight games against the Islanders, the longest active streak against a single opponent. The Predators are 11-1-1 in their last 13 overall against the Islanders. Mathew Barzal scored for New York midway through the third period. The Predators were coming off 4-3 comeback win at New Jersey on Thursday night in which they scored with nine seconds left in the third period and won 33 seconds into overtime. Nashville is 7-1-1 in its last nine.

