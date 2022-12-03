FAIRFAX, Va — Led by De’Von Cooper’s 19 points, the George Mason Patriots defeated the Toledo Rockets 80-73 on Saturday. The Patriots improved to 5-4 with the win and the Rockets fell to 5-3.

