US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic was cleared to play for the United States in its round of 16 match at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation says the American ad been given the go-ahead. Pulisic left Tuesday’s final group match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance. Pulisic was taken to the hospital after halftime and then returned to the team hotel in time for the postgame celebration.

