Fury keen to complete unbeaten trilogy against Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury wants a fourth straight knockout on his unbeaten record when he meets his old punching bag Derek Chisora in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Fury has already beaten Chisora twice. He gave his fellow Briton his first loss in 2011 and forced Chisora to retire in 2014. Chisora has 12 losses in 45 fights but has been given a second world title shot by a charitable Fury wanting to keep busy. Fury announced his retirement after stopping Dillian Whyte in the sixth round in April then changed his mind. Attempts to match up with unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua failed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.