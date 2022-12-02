Florida Atlantic hires Tom Herman as football coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Former Texas head coach Tom Herman will take over Florida Atlantic’s football team as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference. The school announced the hire just days after firing Willie Taggart. Herman previously served as head coach at Texas and Houston, and was an offensive coordinator for Ohio State during its 2014 national championship season. FAU’s final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record. Herman returns to college football after the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst.

