US World Cup win over Iran draws 15.5M on US broadcasts

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran that earned the Americans berth in the World Cup knockout rounds was seen by nearly 15.5 million people on U.S. English- and Spanish-language broadcasts and digital streams. The game was viewed by more than 12 million people on Fox. That included 954,004 digital streams, which is the most for a World Cup match on Fox. The Spanish-language telecast was seen by 2.34 million on Telemundo, and an additional 1.12 million on Telemundo digital and Peacock. The three U.S. group stage matches averaged 11.7 million, up 10% from an average of 10,622,000 for the trio of matches on ESPN in 2014.

