Troy hosts Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt championship game

The Troy Trojans are seeking a record seventh Sun Belt Conference championship and 10th consecutive win when they host Coastal Carolina. The Trojans haven’t won a league title since 2017. The Chanticleers won in 2020, but that championship game was cancelled because of a Covid-19 breakout. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been out the past two games with a foot injury and may have to miss this game, too. He’s a two-time Sun Belt player of the year. Troy running back Kimani Vidal is coming off back-to-back 200-yard rushing games.

By The Associated Press

