Peterson critical of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in podcast

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Peterson’s war of words against his former team now includes barbs aimed at quarterback Kyler Murray. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback — who played his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals — said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.” The Cardinals quarterback took to social media to fire back at Peterson, saying “if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…” Peterson and Murray were teammates during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which were Murray’s first two in the NFL.

