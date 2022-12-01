Miami rallies to top Rogers 68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Norchad Omier had 17 with nine and Miami scored the final seven points of the game to defeat Rutgers 68-61 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Rutgers, which leads the nation in 3-point defense did its job in the first half, limiting Miami to 1 of 9 behind the arc, but the Hurricanes were 5 of 9 in the second half. Rutgers tied the game at 61 on a 3 by Caleb McConnell with 2:45 to play. Omier had an inside basket at 1:22. Nigel Pack, who was just 3-of-12 shooting, swished a rhythm 3 from the top of the key with 23.6 seconds remaining for a 66-61 lead. Clifford Omoruyi and McConnell both had 16 for Rutgers

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.