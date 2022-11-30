Terrell Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Retired NFL star Terrell Owens said a fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot was the result of an “aggressor” threatening him and a fan he was talking to at the California store. Owens told The Associated Press in a statement he acted in self-defense Saturday when the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan. Owens said the man “swung at me first” before he “felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent.” TMZ first reported the fight and published a witness’ video. It was unclear Wednesday whether police were called to the scene.

