EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Terrance Thompson scored a career-high 15 points to lead SIU Edwardsville 89-54 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win. Ray’Sean Taylor added 13 points, Lamar Wright 12 and Damarco Minor 10 for the Cougars. Amarey Wills scored 10 points to lead the Fighting Bees.

