Moren’s No. 11 Hoosiers continue building on recent success

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Coach Teri Moren spent nine seasons patiently constructing her program at Indiana. She worked hard to convince prep stars and transfers to take a shot on the Hoosiers. She placed a premium on developing bonds and skills and carefully pieced it all together. Now, Indiana finds itself in elite company. Its made six straight postseason trips and earned the school’s first NCAA Tournament home games. It’s reached back-to-back Sweet 16s. And now the fifth-ranked and unbeaten Hoosiers are chasing even higher aspirations as they prepare to face No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.