Clemson beats Penn State 101-94 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in regulation before missing three free throws, and Penn State took advantage as Andrew Funk banked in 3-pointer to tie it at 71 and force overtime. Hall tied it at 83 with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett hit the back of the iron at the buzzer. Alex Hemenway started the second overtime with a 3-pointer and Clemson never trailed after that. Joshua Beadle’s block led to Brevin Galloway’s fast-break layup to give Clemson a 94-88 lead with 59 seconds left.

