Arizona State hires Idaho State coach Ragle as assistant

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle to serve as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. The school announced Ragle is leaving the FCS school to join the staff of new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, who played for Ragle at Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School. Arizona State also hired former Arizona State defensive lineman Vince Amey as defensive line coach. Ragle returns to the Pac-12 after going 1-10 in one season at Idaho State. He previously served as an assistant coach at Cal and Arizona.

