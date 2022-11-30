Allen, Bills look to notch 3rd straight win over Patriots

Buffalo and New England are jockeying for playoff position in a tight AFC East race as they prepare to meet for the first time this season. The road team has reigned supreme in recent meetings, taking each of the past three matchups. Buffalo won the second regular-season meeting last season and then blew out New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Bills enter this game in second place in the division, but are 0-2 against AFC East foes with losses at Miami and to the New York Jets. The Patriots are coming off having their season-best three-game win streak snapped at Minnesota.

By The Associated Press

