Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says Russia and the United States repeatedly came close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year’s end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan, Asked Tuesday whether a swap was possible before the end of the year, Russia’s deputy foreign minister responded that “there always is a chance.” He reiterated Moscow’s call for the U.S. to discuss the issue discreetly. Earlier this month, Griner began serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a penal colony about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.