Holdener ties with Swenn Larsson as wait for slalom win ends

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Wendy Holdener’s lengthy wait for a slalom victory has come to an end although the Swiss skier had to share top spot with Anna Swenn Larsson. It was Holdener’s first slalom win after finishing 30 times on the podium for the unwanted record of most World Cup podium finishes without a win in the discipline. It was a first individual World Cup success for Swenn Larsson of Sweden. Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the first run but finished fifth. The American skier was 0.59 seconds behind the winning duo. Katharina Truppe of Austria was third.

