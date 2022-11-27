No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-33 in Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 485 yards and had five total touchdowns, and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 win over Washington State. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on the turf of Husky Stadium, Washington kept alive its hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl game thanks to its standout quarterback and a handful of defensive stops in the second half. Washington outscored the Cougars 23-6 in the second half. Washington’s victory also sent Utah to the Pac-12 championship game as the opponent for Southern California next week in Las Vegas. Cameron Ward threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State.

