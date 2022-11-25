World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination. Argentina cannot lose its match Saturday against Mexico if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their opening match. Messi says the team’s attitude is to still win every outing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks for another upset against Poland, while France plays Denmark and Australia faces Tunisia.

