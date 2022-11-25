Western Michigan turns big plays into 20-14 win over Toledo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season. The Broncos managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got a big boost from their two explosive touchdowns. Palmer Domschke added two field goals for Western Michigan. Toledo suffered its second consecutive loss but had already clinched the West Division title and will play Ohio for the MAC championship on Dec. 3 in Detroit. Tucker Gleason had a touchdown pass and touchdown run for Toledo.

